Vega's Mask

Vega's Mask minimal vega illustrator vector street fighter
Vega was never exactly my favorite character on Street Fighter (I tended to use Dhalsim, Blanka, Dan), but I do think he’s one of the most memorable characters in the franchise, and I always thought he had one of the best “looks” and weapons. Narcissistic, cocky, agile, and most importantly, a real weirdo.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
