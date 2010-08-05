Joni Korpi

Cropped logo (!!!)

Joni Korpi
Joni Korpi
  • Save
Cropped logo (!!!) brown beige typekit proxima nova cropped circle
Download color palette

Problem:
Logo doesn't fit into the iPad layout's grid.
Making the logo smaller would make it less mighty.

Solution:
Throw the logo halfway out of the viewport.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2010
Joni Korpi
Joni Korpi

More by Joni Korpi

View profile
    • Like