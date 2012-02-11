Refreshed Veggie Meals icon

I received some good constructive feedback for the first posting of the Veggie Meals icon. I've tried to address everything that I thought made sense:

– Increased size of the vegetables 110%

– Brightened the carrot to make it more vidid

– Adjusted the shadows for both the tomato and the carrot, with a defined shadow for the tip of the carrot

– Tweaked the specular of the carrot

– Adjusted the perspective of the tomato slightly

– Redrew the water drops with a reflection on the left side

Do check out Veggie Meals! 55 easy to cook vegetarian and vegan recipes for iPad, http://veggiemealsapp.com/