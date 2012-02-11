Marko Dugonjić

PatternTap iOS Icons

Marko Dugonjić
Marko Dugonjić
  • Save
PatternTap iOS Icons ios icon retina
Download color palette

iOS icons for new http://patterntap.com/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Marko Dugonjić
Marko Dugonjić

More by Marko Dugonjić

View profile
    • Like