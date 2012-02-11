Aaron Burrows

Refuge Navigation Tweaks

Refuge Navigation Tweaks navigation redesign website drop down
Increased the opacity and decreased the border radius on the drop down. I think it works better.

Rebound of
Refuge Navigation Detail
By Aaron Burrows
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
