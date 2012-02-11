Dev Gupta

ISI Feature Full

Dev Gupta
Dev Gupta
Hire Me
  • Save
ISI Feature Full type typography american texture
Download color palette
709af148fd0c45f476823513bdf586e0
Rebound of
ISI Feature
By Dev Gupta
View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Dev Gupta
Dev Gupta
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dev Gupta

View profile
    • Like