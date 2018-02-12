Gal Shir

Fish Perspective

Fish Perspective icon motion character 3d animation tank fish
Just a goldfish and his perspective of life. 🤔

A new animation that I've been working on lately while exploring some "wavy" techniques with After Effects, as you can see on the tail and the plant.

