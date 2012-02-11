Leo

cvgrid.com

Leo
Leo
Hire Me
  • Save
cvgrid.com logo cv all4leo logos grid cvgrid it paper
Download color palette

One of logo proposals for cvgrid project. You can see C and G letters from two paper - cv.

‣ We are smart by design - branding studio
‣ Check our instagram

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Leo
Leo
Smart by design
Hire Me

More by Leo

View profile
    • Like