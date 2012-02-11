Pitchgrim

Pretty Kitty

Pitchgrim
Pitchgrim
Pretty Kitty panther kitty sketch pencil pitchgrim
Decided to get up early and work a little more on this one. Still tons to do plus I plan on doing a background. I'll be going for a semi-realistic flash sheet of sorts, we'll see how well that translates.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Pitchgrim
Pitchgrim

