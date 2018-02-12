🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers 🏀 👋,
I am glad to share the design of this unique app!
Hunts is the world’s first mobile hunting app connecting hunters and guides. From bespoke hunting parties to a great interface, Hunts App has it all! All you need to do is select a place and choose a guide, and let the hunting begin.
Stay tuned for more shots!

