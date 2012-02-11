Matthew Novak

Names of the Places Landing Page

Matthew Novak
Matthew Novak
  • Save
Names of the Places Landing Page landing page website typography map
Download color palette

working on some new art for a landing page for my soon to be launched travel photography site. Posting my photography on my design portfolio site has caused more questions than its worth so I'll be creating a new site to house my travel journal

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Matthew Novak
Matthew Novak

More by Matthew Novak

View profile
    • Like