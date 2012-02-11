Peter Steen Høgenhaug

Typography testing

Typography testing typography bigtext.js alegreya
Elliot Jay Stocks has inspired me to take a 'typography out' approach for my web designs, and this is where I'm at right now. Comments are very welcome.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
