Michael Shanks

Y&R - Gallery Shot v2

Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks
  • Save
Y&R - Gallery Shot v2 ui ipad app fashion t-shirt young n reckless cart twitter wishlist
Download color palette

Thought i would update the Gallery Shot with the new version which you may have seen on an attachment.

I have decided to use the same idea as Path's option menu system for the first draft.

The options from left to right are

* Add to wishlist
* Tweet
* Add to Basket

I will leave it like this for now until i need to change the way this mini menu works.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks

More by Michael Shanks

View profile
    • Like