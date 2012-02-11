David Baird

Dubai World Cup Book

David Baird
David Baird
  • Save
Dubai World Cup Book geometric traditional arab motif book embossed
Download color palette

Just cataloging some of our projects so that we can start work on our website for later this year. This is one of our new shots of a limited edition book 500 copies that was commissioned as a give away for the Dubai World Cup. We designed the embossed motif on the cover and created the grids / style for the interior pages as well.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
David Baird
David Baird

More by David Baird

View profile
    • Like