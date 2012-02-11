So what is all this fuss about the app taking longer than expected? Well dear Dribbblers, the projected evolved into something bigger. I've been exporting your awesome themes like a madman, and along the way I figured that it was not reasonable to include everything in the app - as the file would be huge.

So this is what is happening:

iClock Themes

Nicholas Eby added support for iClock files. You will be able to import your theme inside iClock. More on that below.

iClock Central

I am building a hub where you can share your themes on the iClock website, called iClock Central. There will also be a nice rating system in place.

iClockWorks

We are also building a iPad editor for you designers to create your own themes, on device. From here you will be able to export your theme, or submit it to iClock Central.

I hope you feel the magic, I certainly do.

Visit the website and share the word

www.iclockapp.com

www.twitter.com/iclockapp