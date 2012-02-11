Trending designs to inspire you
So what is all this fuss about the app taking longer than expected? Well dear Dribbblers, the projected evolved into something bigger. I've been exporting your awesome themes like a madman, and along the way I figured that it was not reasonable to include everything in the app - as the file would be huge.
So this is what is happening:
iClock Themes
Nicholas Eby added support for iClock files. You will be able to import your theme inside iClock. More on that below.
iClock Central
I am building a hub where you can share your themes on the iClock website, called iClock Central. There will also be a nice rating system in place.
iClockWorks
We are also building a iPad editor for you designers to create your own themes, on device. From here you will be able to export your theme, or submit it to iClock Central.
I hope you feel the magic, I certainly do.
Visit the website and share the word
www.iclockapp.com
www.twitter.com/iclockapp