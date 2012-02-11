Resonate CMS Stats

Jesse Orndorff

Working on the final coding for my custom CMS. Using Bootstrap to help make some of this happen.

I have a new appreciation for anyone who has developed a CMS, this has been the hardest and most complex project I have ever worked on.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
