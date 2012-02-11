Ryan B. Clark

Digital Hurricane Full Shot

Digital Hurricane Full Shot website monochrome hurricane fireworks
Here's a full view of my personal site now that it's live. Really happy with how some of the things turned out (the waves above my name move). Wasn't sure what to do with the text in the boxes at the bottom to make it look good, so that's still up in the air. Feedback appreciated.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
