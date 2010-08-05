Chris Gillis

coffee

coffee typography texture
daily design exercise shots to keep fresh with type.
#3 for august - thanking the coffee plant today - very tired after the Built To Spill show last night for work.

type - Reklame Script

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
