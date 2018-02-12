Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Petr Had

Rain

Petr Had
Petr Had
  • Save
Rain rain money umbrela monochrome icon lineart linear illustration
Download color palette

Illustration for Tenfold

link

Also check my

INSTAGRAM

for timelaps sketches and WIP shots :)

Thanks for watching.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2018
Petr Had
Petr Had
Icons, Illustrations, Logo, Visual design

More by Petr Had

View profile
    • Like