Kristel van den Akker

De Rode Pieter Scheen Webshop

Kristel van den Akker
Kristel van den Akker
  • Save
De Rode Pieter Scheen Webshop webshop button cta red book
Download color palette

The call to action button and a part of the footer for the website for the book 'De Rode Pieter Scheen'. Still in doubt about the type... I welcome your comments with arms wide open!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Kristel van den Akker
Kristel van den Akker

More by Kristel van den Akker

View profile
    • Like