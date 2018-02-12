Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Semiqolon - connect to continue

Semiqolon - connect to continue semiqolon
Semiqolon logo, after lots of practice and shapes finally decided to go with simple rounded corner square with light opacity which represents a key shape from the keyboard. Semiqolon designed from golden circles/ratio. Merging together both represent a Semiqolon key.

Posted on Feb 12, 2018
