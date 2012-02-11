Mårten Lundin

Stewardess - not there yet

Stewardess - not there yet illustration
Haven't worked on this for a while. Should probably finish it up soon :P ...Anyways some more details on the body so far. Hair is not done yet.

Rebound of
Stewardess
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
