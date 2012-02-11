Tom Gurka

Pro Tip: Lose Decimal points in type

pixel type pro tip decimal decimal point blurry type photoshop sub pixel rendering
In my experience this is quite common, but can easily be adjusted. Transform (Control+T)(Command+T) and just remove the numbers before the decimal. Fixed & Crispy! (edit: to be clear, this is in photoshop)

