Phil Stringfellow

Timeline Screen (Retina) IV

Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
Hire Me
  • Save
Timeline Screen (Retina) IV games histories zelda ipad ui menu retina timeline boxart heart closed
Download color palette

Worked on the timeline screen last night, now all in Retina resolution seeing as rumours of a Retina-ready iPad 3 are getting stronger.

Shot of the collapsed menu to allow the timeline a bigger portion of the screen. Favourite icon has been selected.

094ae809cf0fa22fb6ded26f33f48586
Rebound of
Timeline Screen (Retina) III
By Phil Stringfellow
View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
UI Designer. Gamer. Pixel perfectionist!
Hire Me

More by Phil Stringfellow

View profile
    • Like