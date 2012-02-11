Phil Stringfellow

Timeline Screen (Retina) III

Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
Hire Me
  • Save
Timeline Screen (Retina) III games histories zelda ipad ui menu retina timeline comments view more
Download color palette

Worked on the timeline screen last night, now all in Retina resolution seeing as rumours of a Retina-ready iPad 3 are getting stronger.

At look at the bottom of a game entry, with comments and view more buttons - which are subject to change cos I don't like 'em! On the left is a peek at the text information to do with said game series.

39c87924f7962610a3f0f7f73c0b0357
Rebound of
Timeline Screen (Retina) II
By Phil Stringfellow
View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
UI Designer. Gamer. Pixel perfectionist!
Hire Me

More by Phil Stringfellow

View profile
    • Like