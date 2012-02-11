Phil Stringfellow

Timeline Screen (Retina) II

Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
Hire Me
  • Save
Timeline Screen (Retina) II games histories zelda ipad ui menu retina timeline boxart heart
Download color palette

Worked on the timeline screen last night, now all in Retina resolution seeing as rumours of a Retina-ready iPad 3 are getting stronger.

Preview of the timeline section. Big year and orange marker signifies a release year, smaller marker and grayed out year shows no release.

Ec5f961278a1a95991117ddf02504c25
Rebound of
Timeline Screen (Retina)
By Phil Stringfellow
View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
UI Designer. Gamer. Pixel perfectionist!
Hire Me

More by Phil Stringfellow

View profile
    • Like