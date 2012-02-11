Phil Stringfellow

Timeline Screen (Retina)

Timeline Screen (Retina) games histories zelda ipad ui menu retina
Worked on the timeline screen last night, now all in Retina resolution seeing as rumours of a Retina-ready iPad 3 are getting stronger.

Small shot of the side-panel, that can be collapsed to allow the main timeline almost full-screen.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
