Spirit Thief

Spirit Thief illustration character design concept art
Got to putz with the face a bit more to get the expression and the forms to read the way I want, and then finish filling in the rest. But I'm satisfied with the comp and palette of the actual piece, which is rare for me.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
