Clean Web Sign-in Panel UI

Clean Web Sign-in Panel UI
@Jeff Broderick I've created similar form last year but after doing a focus group test, submit button is imperative especially for older audience.

This rebound is what my current approach looks like. When users click on New? or Forgot?, there'll be a popup window on right side with info/forms inside.

Always love seeing others' approach to the most important UI part of website :)

Sign in still
Rebound of
Sign In
By Jeff Broderick
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
