Daniel Whyte

Some more gems

Daniel Whyte
Daniel Whyte
  • Save
Some more gems illustration icon gem red
Download color palette

More on my blog http://linewhite.tumblr.com/day/2012/02/11/

i'm starting to have fun with these gems!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Daniel Whyte
Daniel Whyte

More by Daniel Whyte

View profile
    • Like