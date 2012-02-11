Levi McGranahan

Wild

Wild vector lines black and white ties suits
I LOVE Gene Wilder and I'm do'n some drawings of his movies. I'm on a black and white only kick, but we'll see. I've done a shit-ton of sketching, but I'd love some suggestions/criticism...please!

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
