Anthony Wartinger

Sorry for Partying

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
  • Save
Sorry for Partying party sign illustration closed. window
Download color palette

Daily Design. A common phrase in this household.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like