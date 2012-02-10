Michal Kopanski

Code Containers Gonna Contain

Michal Kopanski
Michal Kopanski
  • Save
Code Containers Gonna Contain container code blog clean
Download color palette

I spent a part of today designing some code. To be exact, I'm working on some designs for code buckets for a blog. So there.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
Michal Kopanski
Michal Kopanski

More by Michal Kopanski

View profile
    • Like