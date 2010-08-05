Jeremy Olson

Grades 2 on iPhone 4

Grades 2 on iPhone 4
Testing out Grades 2 on iPhone 4... that 2x rez screen just adds so much. Was inspired to take a photo—unfortunately with a 3GS, which doesn't do it justice. I think you get the idea, though.

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
