Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

Kopilibur

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Kopilibur akdesain logo type creative illustration negative space logo design vintage fresh shop kopilibur freeday travel minimal logo icon drink coffee branding
Download color palette

New identity design, for Kopilibur. find at instagram @kopilibur.


Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like