Katherine Webb

Droid Burger

Katherine Webb
Katherine Webb
  • Save
Droid Burger killustrators star wars r2d2 texture
Download color palette

Check out the whole thing on Assignment #15 on Killustrators! Fun project. Thanks to whomever referred me!

http://societyofkillustrators.com/post/17383570056/no-15-killustrations

View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
Katherine Webb
Katherine Webb

More by Katherine Webb

View profile
    • Like