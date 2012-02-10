Danielle Celucci

Urban Revolution

Danielle Celucci
Danielle Celucci
  • Save
Urban Revolution cover book urban typography black
Download color palette

Experimental cover of a book, based on typographic art. :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
Danielle Celucci
Danielle Celucci

More by Danielle Celucci

View profile
    • Like