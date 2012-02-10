Tomasz Zajac

Appsterdam Warsaw
@Michiel de Graaf when i saw your new Appsterdam logo i couldn't resist to rebound with my little contribution to this movement. A while back ago I added some 'Warsaw touch' to this logo because Peter Tuszynski launched official Appsterdam Warsaw embassy. This is a print version for stickers. I thought that you may find it interesting :)

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
