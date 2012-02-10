Robert van Hoesel

Clear Icon Wood Redesign

Robert van Hoesel
Robert van Hoesel
  • Save
Clear Icon Wood Redesign wood clear icon app
Download color palette

Sorry guys, I don't have a favorite color, rather favorite color combinations. But since I couldn't choose a color, I chose for my favorite texture: Wood.

7a3f9770fbf73ad498e034ef04ff35ed
Rebound of
Clear icon redesign
By Yakim
View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
Robert van Hoesel
Robert van Hoesel

More by Robert van Hoesel

View profile
    • Like