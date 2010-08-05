Skookum Header

Jeremy Olson

Jeremy Olson
Jeremy Olson
Been making some adjustments to http://www.skookum.com (my employer). Header used to be the same as the other dark texture. I thought it looked ugly/bland so I made the texture more subtle and added a very slight light blue gradient.

If you take a look at the rest of the site, I think a number of little adjustments here and there could go a long way to make this a more solid design.

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
