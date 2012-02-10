Lebassis

Gonzales Y Guadalupe

Gonzales Y Guadalupe gonzales guadalupe type lettering hardcuore brazil wear caligraphy laugh logo logotype wrestling dog typography clothing mexico mask wrestling mask logo logo design branding
logo for a dogwear store in brazil!

art direction: rafael cazes and breno pineschi (hardcuore.com)

Gonzales Y Guadalupe
