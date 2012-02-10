Andrew Griswold

Gibson_LesPaul White gibson guitar illustration vector gradient mesh music white les paul
Created this in illustrator using basic shapes and a lot of the gradient mesh tool, it was done as an inner office competition and I am thinking about pulling it out to use on a real piece soon for The Black Guys. What do you all think?

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
