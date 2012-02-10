Robert de Jong

SEQUENCE Poster WIP Extra sneak peek

Robert de Jong
Robert de Jong
  • Save
SEQUENCE Poster WIP Extra sneak peek wip vector dark capsz green electronics drumpad illustration poster gig party simplistic sequence buttons dials faders sneak peek sneak peek
Download color palette

Sneak peek of some typographic elements.

Cac687a92cf9131d2dc8512b88a453e2
Rebound of
SEQUENCE Poster WIP
By Robert de Jong
Robert de Jong
Robert de Jong
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Robert de Jong

View profile
    • Like