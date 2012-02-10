Blaz Robar

Percentage Loader - FREE PSD

Percentage Loader - FREE PSD
I've seen a few great 3D percentage loaders lately, so though I would experiment with my own! Here's the result! Download the PSD file here:
http://www.blazrobar.com/2012/free-psd-files/free-psd-template-loader/

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
