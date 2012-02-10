Andrew Colclough

Rougelike UI

Andrew Colclough
Andrew Colclough
Rougelike UI rougelike game tiles ui panels items rpg inventory
As everyone knows - Rouge-likes are usually known for their extremely simple, accessible, and user friendly interfaces.

Oh wait -- not that at all.

Thus, I'm attempting to come up with a scheme that works with both key commands and mouse which doesn't require keeping the game manuel open in a separate window. Total n00bs should be able to jump right in and play.

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
h00j_nerd dangerously misusing ink and watercolor tools...

