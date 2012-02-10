Tim Van Damme

Babysteps

Babysteps instagram tabbar navbar iphone ios blue
As I wrap up the first month at my new job, I'm happy to share the first Instagram update that includes some of my work.

We've refreshed the navigation bar, tab bar, and some other smaller details, and there's a new feature called Lux. Babysteps, with a lot more to come in the near future.

Read more on the Instagram blog

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
