Book Cover Sneak hand lettered book cover title yellow green pattern
I was asked to design a book cover for a friend that is getting published. The first draft of the cover went out today, so i know I will be getting revisions back, This is a sample of the hand lettered title of the book. I would love some feedback. Not totally sold on the "m's" and "n's" top bars? Or the hard edge of the shadow? thoughts?? Thanks in advance!

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
