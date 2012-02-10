Midas Kwant

Clear Icon Redesign (Yakim)

Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant
  • Save
Clear Icon Redesign (Yakim) clear icon redesign task app apps ios green
Download color palette

Mwuahahaha, Green!

7a3f9770fbf73ad498e034ef04ff35ed
Rebound of
Clear icon redesign
By Yakim
View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant

More by Midas Kwant

View profile
    • Like