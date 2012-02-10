Andy Babbitt

Updated My Site

Andy Babbitt
Andy Babbitt
  • Save
Updated My Site portfolio personal work resume logo social
Download color palette

Quickly updated my site for a job interview.

www.babbitt.is
Password: pwyo

View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
Andy Babbitt
Andy Babbitt

More by Andy Babbitt

View profile
    • Like