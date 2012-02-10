Glenn Jones

Office Bomber

Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
  • Save
Office Bomber glennz glenn jones vector paper plane illustrator illustration dart fighter bomber office
Download color palette

View recording of drawing, 44 mins compressed into 3 http://vimeo.com/36576379 - up for voting http://concepts.glennz.com/

Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
Designer & Illustrator working on my art and Tshirt design

More by Glenn Jones

View profile
    • Like